Candidates seeking to become the next Anoka County administrator have more time to submit their applications. The County Board recently extended the deadline to May 3.

The position paying $225,000 to $275,000 has been vacant since long-time administrator Rhonda Sivarajah who announced her retirement last year. Deputy County Administrator Dee Guthman is serving as the interim administrator.

The county hired Minneapolis consulting firm David Drown Associates to find viable candidates and had originally set Feb. 21 as the application deadline. Several dozen candidates applied for the job, which comes with the responsibility of coordinating and directing all county divisions, departments and units.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree and at least 10 years of job-related experience, or equivalent combination of both, the job posting said.

"While we've had a good group of candidates apply, the board thought it would be beneficial to extend the search timeline a few more weeks," said Mike Gamache, chair of the Anoka County Board of Commissioners. "We want to ensure we have the highest quality, most diverse group of applicants for consideration. The position of administrator is integral to the operations of the county, so it's very important we select the right person to lead us into the future."

Anoka County is the state's fourth-largest county, with about 369,000 residents.