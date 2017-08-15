It’s no trick: Anoka’s famous Halloween parades will be free of Tootsie Rolls, Starbursts and other sugary treats this year, with event organizers citing safety concerns as the reason behind the candy ban.

The rule change has attracted heated criticism on social media. The new ban affects the Grand Day Parade, joining an existing ban at the Light Up the Night parade. Both are marquee events in a city that Congress has proclaimed the “Halloween Capital of the World,” with Anoka’s spooky celebrations tracing back nearly a century.

Event organizers say worries over children mobbing parade vehicles for candy as well as a dip in volunteers able to patrol for this behavior resulted in the decision to forgo candy handouts. The annual festivities are put on by Anoka Halloween Inc., a nonprofit made up of volunteers.

“I don’t know what else to do,” said Liz McFarland, the festival’s parade chair. “Something is going to happen with a child because people aren’t watching their children.”

While there have been no injuries, there have been several “close calls,” McFarland said.

The decision, announced last week, prompted some barbed posts on social media, ranging from “Candy IS Halloween!” to “How about parents actually parent their children?”

“It was a very swift uprising of people in response to that announcement,” said Colleen Halligan, secretary of this year’s Anoka Halloween board of directors.

Friday’s post on the Anoka Halloween Facebook page about the rule change had attracted nearly 250 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“We had hoped that the floats and bands were why people were coming to our parade,” the post read, “but we are learning that candy is very important.”

Before this latest rule change, parade organizers had already limited candy to walkers giving out sweets, rather than tossing treats from floats. They had also tried restricting handouts to a section of the parade.

“I’m out of ideas,” McFarland said. “We had to regroup this year.”

Some business owners and residents found out about the new ban in this year’s parade application, made available earlier this month. Jeremy Anderson, who owns a local construction and retail business, said he has decided not to participate in the parade this year, despite it being a favorite tradition for his employees’ families.

He said his company, Country Side Services of Minnesota, typically buys a pallet of candy from Costco each year and spends thousands of dollars on goodies for parade revelers.

“It’s just a bummer,” Anderson said. “It’s like every year they keep taking the fun out of it.”

Event organizers say candy could return and are working to recruit more volunteers. They’re also soliciting ideas for safe solutions.

“I hope to bring candy back. It’s Halloween,” McFarland said. “But safety is our No. 1 concern, and I don’t want to be part of an accident.”