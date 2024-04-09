A woman and a teenager were found shot to death and a young child critically wounded in an SUV near a park playground in Ramsey, officials said.

The gunfire occurred about 10 a.m. Monday at Rum River Central Park, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Tierney Peters, a spokeswoman for the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, has yet to address any details about the shooting other than to release a statement to news media late Monday afternoon that read, "The Ramsey Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to and are now investigating a sensitive incident that occurred within Rum River Park in the City of Ramsey. … At this time, no further public information is available, however, there is no known threat to the public."

The young child was in "very critical" condition from a gunshot to the head, an officer on the scene told dispatch. There has been no further word from officials about the child's condition.

