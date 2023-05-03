Over the objections of grieving loved ones, a 37-year-old Otsego man will not go to prison for crashing an ATV while drunk after leaving a weekend neighborhood party and killing his 12-year-old passenger.

Austin M. Copsey was sentenced Tuesday in Wright County District Court after agreeing with prosecutors to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the rollover wreck on July 16 that killed Jesse Hooper, also of Otsego.

Judge Kari Willis set aside the four-year term called for under state sentencing guidelines and ordered Copsey to serve six months on work release and another six months on electronic home monitoring in 20-day segments annually starting on the anniversary of Jesse's death.

Copsey will also be on probation for 10 years, when he must complete 100 hours of community work service annually.

Jesse' family has long opposed the terms of the sentence as agreed upon by the County Attorney's Office and Copsey's lawyer.

"I am objecting to the whole plea deal," Anthony Hooper, Jesse's father, said during a court hearing last month.

County Attorney Brian Lutes told the Star Tribune shortly after sentencing that he agreed to the downward departure "due to a genuine dispute about ability to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the defendant was the driver of the ATV at the time of the crash."

Lutes declined to say who else might have been operating the ATV when it crashed. Copsey and Jesse were the only people on the machine, and the criminal complaint filed three days later noted that "the defendant could not recall the events of what happened. Defendant went back and forth telling [a deputy] he was driving but other times saying he was not."

Copsey made his admission Tuesday under what is called an Alford plea, meaning he maintained his innocence but acknowledged there was ample evidence to convict him.

A preliminary breath test taken soon after the crash found Copsey had a blood alcohol content of 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint. A test of his blood taken from him about two hours after the crash came back with a reading of 0.167%, court records showed.

Copsey's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for drunken driving, drug possession and operating a motorcycle with insufficient lights, according to court records.

Sheriff's deputies said they found Copsey's side-by-side ATV in a ditch in the 14100 block of NE. 78th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Several mailboxes "were scattered around the crash scene," the complaint read.

A witness who heard the crash said video from his security camera showed the ATV rolling over several times. Emergency responders declared Jesse dead at the scene.

Deputies said Copsey's speech was slurred, and he acknowledged that he had been drinking, according to the complaint.

Copsey had left the party to pick up his daughter and return to the gathering, authorities say.

Along with his father, Jesse's survivors include his mother, Kristi Hooper, and brother Luke.

Jesse's online obituary said "[H]e was happy to join you alongside what you were doing and quick to offer his help. In short time, he became the neighborhood fix-it kid."

In lieu of flowers, the family directed donations in Jesse's honor to Northwest Metro Robotics.

"My great nephew, Jesse, and his family have not received justice," Kathy Brown said in an email Tuesday night to the Star Tribune. "I am just livid with the laws of Minnesota that a drunk man can kill a child and get his life handed back to him with little punishment."

Brown said she is "praying God can forgive him because I'm struggling doing so."