Deaths are being reported from a crash scene early Sunday near the entrance to a popular neighborhood drinking and dining spot in south Minneapolis, and authorities say there also are others injured.

The pileup occurred about 1:15 a.m. up against Matt's Bar and Grill at the corner of Cedar Avenue S. and E. 35th Street, according to the State Patrol.

Emergency medical personnel reported three people were dead and several others were taken from the scene with injuries, according to emergency dispatch audio.

A photo taken by a man who lives across the street from Matt's shows at least two vehicles on the sidewalk. One of them was severely crumpled.

"I live across from Matt's, and my husband said the crash was so loud he could hear it while watching a movie inside," said Gena Savage. "It looks like they hit a parked car and that car wrapped around a pole. The cops were there before we even got outside to look, so they were not far behind the car."

Emergency dispatch audio shortly before the crash revealed that a stolen SUV was being tracked by law enforcement at one point near Interstate 94 and Portland Avenue and then onto southbound Hiawatha Avenue. A law enforcement helicopter was watching from above, according to the dispatch audio.

The SUV sped away and crashed at a speed of at least 60 miles per hour, the emergency audio disclosed.

The patrol said in a statement issued less than an hour after the crash that "further information will be released ... when available."

Matt's has been famous since the mid-1950s for its cheese-stuffed burger known as the "Jucy Lucy" and counts among its famous diners President Barack Obama, who dropped in during a 2014 visit.