– The $343 million highway interchange project scheduled to start this spring with traffic headaches on I-35 has been pushed back a year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Already scaled back due to a $100 million funding gap that arose while planning the project, MnDOT said that “after more in-depth analysis” major work won’t start until spring 2021.

“The project budget remains at $343 million, and MnDOT works to be good stewards of its resources,” the department said in a release. “By deferring the majority of the project one year, this allows time to obtain a better understanding of the unknowns, like contaminated materials and will give MnDOT an opportunity to better quantify costs. MnDOT is confident this new timeline will benefit the overall project.”

Some construction will start this fall, though traffic will not be affected until next year.

