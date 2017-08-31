The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday directed staff to explore possible incentives for police officers to live in city limits.

A recent Star Tribune analysis showed that only about 8 percent of Minneapolis police officers live within Minneapolis. Some residents and community organizers argue cops would be better able to serve the city if they lived in it.

Calls for officers to live in the neighborhoods they police intensified in the wake of Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s shooting by a police officer in July.

State law bars cities from requiring police officers — or any employees — to live in the city they serve.

“However, there is room to provide incentives. I think it’s worth exploring,” said Council Member Jacob Frey, who put the item on the agenda Friday. “Collectively, we’ve been talking about this for a while. It’s high time that we do something.”

Frey said the idea of residency incentives is well-received on the council, though he doesn’t know what the recommendations will be. Staff will report back to the City Council by Oct. 31.

In the late 1990s, the police union led a successful push to limit the power of Minneapolis and St. Paul to make their employees live where they work, but “I have no problem with incentives,” said Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the police union.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo indicated in August that police officer residency is not a top priority for him. “I will take character over residency every day of the week,” he said.