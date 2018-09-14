More than 170 pounds of methamphetamine was seized in Minneapolis by police and federal agents this week in what is believed to be the biggest single meth bust in state history.

After months of surveillance, authorities entered a home in the 3600 block of Dupont Avenue N. on Tuesday to find nearly 40 packages containing about 4.5 pounds each of methamphetamine, as well as a sawed-off shotgun, 1.1 ounces of tar heroin and several thousand dollars in cash, according to a report released Friday by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.

Fernando Ramos Meza, 33, Peter Martin, 34, Javier Lopez, 46, and Juan Daniel Valdez Mendoza, 23, were arrested at the residence and charged with multiple felonies.

The Canyon River task force, made up of agents from the Rice and Le Sueur county sheriff’s offices and Faribault and Northfield police, began the investigation in January.

“Methamphetamine is still big business in Minnesota,” Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said in a prepared statement. “Drug trafficking organizations bring meth to major metropolitan hubs like Chicago and Minneapolis, then break down the product for mid-level dealers.”

The task force worked with Minneapolis police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Police estimate that if sold wholesale, the methamphetamine would have brought about $4,000 per pound, or about $684,000 total. Supply has increased over the last 10 years, when the drug could have sold for about five times that. When the drug is sold to users at street level, it goes for as high $100 a gram, which would make the seizure worth about $7.7 million, according to the task force.

Officers did an “outstanding” job following the drugs to the Dupont Avenue N. home, said Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.

“They continued to work leads in an attempt to locate sources of these drugs that come back into our communities,” he said.