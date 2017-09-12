Mayor Betsy Hodges will reveal her detailed 2018 budget proposal in a speech at noon Tuesday at Minneapolis City Hall.

The speech will signal the mayor’s priorities in the city’s $1.4 billion budget, and set in motion a Board of Estimate and Taxation decision on the maximum property tax levy followed by months of consideration before the City Council finalizes the budget in December.

Hodges has proposed raising the levy — the total amount of property tax the city collects — by 5.5 percent.

For an owner-occupied home worth $166,500, that recommendation will raise the city portion of a property tax bill by $61, or 7.3 percent. An owner of an apartment building worth $5 million will pay $2,346 more in property taxes, or 6.5 percent.

The police and public works departments will get 7.2 percent and 8.3 percent increases, respectively, in funding under the proposed budget.

