Tent encampments on college campuses have become a common sight as pro-Palestine college protests have been breaking out in the Twin Cities and around the country.

As of Wednesday morning, there were protest encampments on campus at the University of Minnesota and Hamline University. Here's what else to know about the recent wave of student-led protests.

Why are Minnesota college students protesting?

College students are demonstrating around the country and in Minnesota in support of the Palestinians caught in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Many schools have called on their universities to divest from, or cease all financial ties with, Israel or Israeli-linked companies.

Students at the U have also asked for a ban of specific companies including Lockheed Martin and Honeywell from campus activities, a boycott on Israeli universities and for amnesty for students and other university employees engaging in pro-Palestine activities.

UMN Interim President Jeff Ettinger was scheduled to meet Wednesday with student leaders who have organized protests.

What college buildings have been disrupted or closed?

Buildings along Northrop Mall at the University of Minnesota closed Monday and will remain closed through at least Wednesday. That includes Coffman Union, the Weisman Art Museum, Hasselmo Hall, Ford Hall, Vincent Murphy Hall, Tate Lab, Morrill Hall, Northrop Auditorium, Johnston Hall, the Walter Library, Smith Hall and Kolthoff Hall.

What's happening at campuses around the country?

Protests around the country and especially at New York colleges have grown tense, with hundreds arrested in recent days at Columbia University and City College of New York. Last week, some universities encouraged Jewish students to celebrate Passover elsewhere.

Dozens were arrested at Columbia last night as NYPD cleared a building the university said was "vandalized and blockaded" during a 20 hour takeover, The New York Times reported.

How many have been arrested in Minnesota?

Minnesota college protests have for the most part stayed calm. Last week, nine were arrested for trespassing at the University of Minnesota.

What does divestment mean?

Divestment is the opposite of investment. Students are calling for their universities to cease any investment from Israeli-linked companies.

The corporate board at Brown University agreed to hold a vote on divestment, and in response students agreed to cease demonstrations.

What should you do if you are arrested?

If you are arrested, seek to de-escalate the situation. Stay calm, don't resist, obstruct officers or lie.