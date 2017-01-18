It turns out, movie theaters will continue to be a part of the Mall of America after all.

The Bloomington megamall said today that CMX, a subsidiary of Cinemex, will open a 64,000 square-foot movie theater on the fourth floor to replace the mall-operated theaters that closed last month.

At the time, mall officials were tight-lipped about the “first-to-market entertainment venue” that would replace it and said more details would be forthcoming.

The new theaters are slated to open this fall after nine months of construction.

The theaters will include oversized reclining chairs, “gourmet” food options and an assortment of wines and handcrafted cocktails.

“Our theater in Mall of America, the most iconic shopping mall and one of the most visited tourist attractions in the U.S. is a prime location for CMX as we continue our aggressive and strategic U.S. development,” Jaime Rionda, CEO of CMX, said in a statement.

It will have about 1,100 seats in 14 rooms.