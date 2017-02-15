Chad Robertson, the Minneapolis man who was shot by Amtrak police in Chicago last week, has died, a lawyer for his family confirmed on Wednesday.

The attorney, Douglas Hopson, of Chicago, said that the family would now be considering a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved. It’s unclear when Robertson, 25, who was being treated at a local hospital, died.

Robertson was taking a bus from Memphis to Minneapolis and was on a stopover at Union Station, Chicago’s main transit hub, when the shooting occurred Wednesday evening.

According to family members, the transit officer fired at Robertson as he ran during an encounter near Union Station, Chicago’s main transit hub. The officer reportedly fired twice, striking Robertson once in the left shoulder, authorities and relatives said.

The officers involved remained on administrative assignment in accordance with department policy, an Amtrak spokesman said last week.