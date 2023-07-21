Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday ordered police to back off from enforcing laws banning possession and use of a number of naturally derived psychedelic drugs.

In an executive order supported by Police Chief Brian O'Hara and hailed by advocates for increased acceptance of hallucinogens for their potential benefits, Frey ordered all law enforcement under his control — the city's police and regulators — to make enforcing such laws their "lowest law enforcement priority."

In other words, if you're tripping on shrooms but otherwise following the law, the cops now are supposed to leave you alone.

"I'm fairly certain there are a number of other incidents around the city that would require the assistance of an officer more than that," Frey said in an interview.

But, the mayor cautioned, "I'm not saying, go out there and take shrooms. I'm saying the science backs the argument that this is an important tool in the toolkit for depression, trauma, [post-traumatic stress disorder] and some of the deaths of despair that we're seeing out there."

The substances remain illegal, and certain activities — such as driving under the influence, commercially manufacturing such drugs or handing them out on school grounds — will be subject to police enforcement, according to Frey's order.

Many experts caution against experimenting with hallucinogens, which do carry hazards.

But the order is broad and appears to direct Minneapolis police, for example, not to assist federal authorities if they're planning to make a raid to seize relatively small amounts of mescaline within the city limits.

Why is this happening?

It's part of a national trend and has some bipartisan support. But so far such steps have been taken only in predominantly liberal areas; Denver, San Francisco, Detroit, Seattle, and the state of Oregon are among the jurisdictions enacting similarly permissive measures.

This year, a bipartisan group of Minnesota legislators successfully pushed for the creation of a task force exploring the possible legalization of psychedelics for medicinal use.

In campaigns that carry themes that sound similar to those of the marijuana legalization movement, proponents push a constellation of arguments both scientific and cultural:

Numerous scientific studies have shown that some of these compounds, under some circumstances, can help treat a host of conditions ranging from PTSD to drug addiction. Removing the stigma of these drugs is crucial to both research and eventual use.

The war on drugs has had disparate effects on communities of color, and these drugs are an exception — a racial justice argument.

Indigenous peoples, including some American Indians, have traditionally used some of the substances for spiritual purposes. So there's a religious freedom element as well.

Frey said that destigmatizing the drugs was an important part of his thinking. He also noted that the order, which took effect Friday, doesn't amount to a sea change for local police.

"It's not like we were prioritizing this before, either," he said.

Frey's order covers compounds derived from "entheogenic" plants and fungi — a term that describes naturally growing flora that can cause alterations in mood or perception.

They include "indole amines, tryptamines, and phenethylamines." The list includes but isn't limited to psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca tea, mescaline, and iboga, according to the order.

That doesn't cover every psychedelic drug, including synthetic drugs that have been used for generations to trip out. LSD or "acid," ketamine, and ecstasy — also known as Molly or MDMA — remain a priority target of Minneapolis law enforcement.