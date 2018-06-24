A residential fire early Sunday in south Minneapolis killed a woman who lived in the home, authorities said.

The blaze struck the single-family home about 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of 25th Avenue S., according to fire officials.

Firefighters arrived to see evidence of the blaze coming from the first floor, according to the Fire Department.

The fire was quickly put out, and a search of the 1½-story house turned up the body of a 62-year-old woman on the first floor, the Fire Department continued. No one else was in the home.

Authorities have yet to address many details about the fire including how it began, but Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner said it "does not appear to be suspicious."

The victim's identity also has yet to be released.

This is the city's second fire-related death this year.