Hom Furniture will become a key presence at the Shingle Creek Crossing retail center in Brooklyn Center.

Under the proposal from shopping center owner Gatlin Development and Hom, the Coon Rapids-based furniture retailer will purchase, rehabilitate and add onto the shuttered former Kohl’s Department Store along Bass Lake Road, originally built in 1987 next to the then-Brookdale Mall.

The 75,000-square-foot store was closed in 2014 as Kohl’s moved to a new location in Plymouth. That left a gap in the center’s redevelopment plan, which calls for reusing the building rather than razing it.

A pitch from another developer last year to turn the sprawling space into a self-storage facility was rejected by city leaders. Hom’s plans call for a two-story, 24,000-square-foot addition on the building’s west side. The addition’s first floor will be used as multitenant retail space, while 12,000 square feet on the upper floor will extend its new store.

Hom will remodel all of the interior areas and modify most of its exterior.

Hom acquired the development rights to a neighboring building pad site from Gatlin and is planning a three-story, 48,000-square-foot structure there, most likely to be a medical office building.

Address: 2501 County Road 10 (Bass Lake Road), Brooklyn Center

Type: Retail

Addition size: 24,622 square feet

Landowner: Gatlin Development Co.

Developer: Hom Furniture

Architect: Archnet USA