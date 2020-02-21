Plan 430-164

Total square feet: 2,425

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, slab, full or walkout

Classic and chic, this design is all about modern living. A very open layout between the main living areas gives homeowners plenty of space for entertaining. The open kitchen features an island that calls out for appetizers and conversation before a meal. With a large lanai in the back, this design delivers plenty of space for outdoor living. If it’s too cold, the great room has a fireplace, which creates a warm focal point. On the outside, mixed siding creates a modern facade, while elongated windows and a metal roof add timeless charm.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com.









