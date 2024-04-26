At a time when we're looking to save money amid rising food costs, gardening is one way to create a bounty without breaking the wallet. And as the growing season gets into gear, community plant sales are just around the corner. They're not only a way to stock up on a wide range of herbs, fruits and vegetables, but also a chance to find a vast selection of flowers to add beauty to your garden. Here's a sampling of some local sales.

HENNEPIN TECHNICAL COLLEGE

May 7-9: Stock up on annuals, perennials and garden staples. Vegetable varieties, as well as hanging baskets and flower containers, will also be on hand. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Hennepin Technical College Greenhouse, 9000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park; hennepintech.edu/calendar)

BIRCH ISLAND WOODS

May 8-19: Shop on the farm during a nearly two-week plant sale, filling your baskets with hybrid and heirloom tomatoes, shrubs, vegetables, annuals and perennials. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Picha Greenhouse and Farms, 6649 Birch Island Road, Eden Prairie; pichagreenhouses.com)

LAKE COUNTRY SCHOOL

May 9-10: Vegetables, herbs and organic flowers grown at the school's 160-acre farm. Native perennials, annuals, hanging baskets and pollinator packs are also available. (8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Lake Country School, 3755 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls.; lake-country-school.square.site)

EDINA GARDEN COUNCIL

May 10-11: Commercial and member-grown plants are part of this sale of perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and baskets. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; Arneson Acres Park, 4711 W. 70th St., Edina; edinagardencouncil.org)

FRIENDS SCHOOL

Bee-friendly plants at the Friends School Plant sale at the State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights on Thursday, May 5, 2016. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER * reneejones@startribune.com

May 10-12: The annual fundraiser (held Mother's Day weekend to benefit the Friends School of Minnesota) is popular for having more than 2,000 varieties of annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, vegetables, herbs and other plant varieties, including 250 new varieties. (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights; friendsschoolplantsale.com)

CHAMPLIN GARDEN CLUB

May 11: Perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, potted plants, vegetables, herbs and more. (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Willy McCoy's parking lot, 12450 N. Business Park Blvd., Champlin; facebook.com/ChamplinGardenClub; gardeninginchamplin@gmail.com)

NORTHERN LIGHTS

May 11: Annuals, perennials, vegetables, hanging baskets and native shrubs. A makers' market, bake sale, children's activities (donations requested) and a raffle will also be featured during this event benefiting St. Paul School of Northern Lights public charter school. (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 768 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul; northernlightsplantsale.com)

ARBORETUM

Arboretum Auxiliary Plant Sale

May 10-11: Annuals, perennials, fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees and more. New this year is category Zone 5 plants for the "Adventurous Gardener;" plants for rock gardens; an expanded selection of University of Minnesota introductions, peonies from multiple vendors and a Minnesota grower specializing in hardy mums. Free, but reservations required. Note: At the time of publication, the May 10 event was sold out. (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chanhassen; arb.umn.edu; arbinfo@umn.edu)

BETHLEHEM GARDEN TEAM

May 14: This annual plant sale offers a variety of plants and seedlings. (10 to 11:30 a.m.; Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; Bethlehem-church.org)

GARDEN CLUB OF MINNEAPOLIS

May 14: New this year are sun, shade and cooking-themed plant kits; new and unusual annuals and perennials, herbs, vegetables, bedding plants and more. (Noon-6:30 p.m.; St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, the Great Hall, 3450 Irving Av. S., Mpls.; gardenclubmpls.org)

ANOKA COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS

May 14-15: Hundreds of varieties of native flowers and plants including vegetables and pollinator plants. (Hours: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a "last chance" sale with up to 50% off, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd. NW., Anoka; anokamastergardeners.org; 763-324-3495)

ROCHESTER GARDEN AND FLOWER CLUB

May 15-16: Native plants, vegetables, succulents and herbs. (4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon, or until sold out Thursday; Graham Park, Building 41, 112 Arena Drive SE., Rochester; rgfc.org)

ASSOCIATION FOR NONSMOKERS-MINNESOTA

May 17-18: Shop heirloom tomatoes, perennials and more at this annual fundraiser. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; 1647 Laurel Av., St. Paul; ansrmn.org; 651-646-3005)

SOIL AND SUNSHINE GARDEN CLUB

May 17-18: Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and more, many grown by club members, plus advice from on-site gardeners. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 8713 Lincoln St., Blaine; northerngardener.org)

RICHFIELD GARDEN CLUB May 17-19: Annuals, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, perennials and native plants. Proceeds benefit the Federated Garden Clubs of MN scholarship program.(3 to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; residences at 7027 and 7033 Park Av. S., Richfield; richfieldgardenclubcouncil.com)

DAKOTA COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS

May 18: Minnesota-grown plants including a wide variety of sun and shade perennials, native and woodland plants, grasses and groundcovers. Herbs and vegetables are also part of the expansive selection. A garage sale booth of gently used garden items is also part of the lineup. (8 a.m. to noon; Whitetail Woods Regional Park, Empire Shelter, 17100 Station Trail, Farmington; dakotamastergardeners.org; mgdc@co.dakota.mn.us)

HENNEPIN COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS

May 18: Shop perennials, annuals, baskets, vegetable seedlings, native plants, herbs, hostas, groundcovers and more. Master Gardeners highlight popular plants including Minnesota-winning varieties. (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Hopkins Pavilion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd.: Hopkins; hennepinmastergardeners.org

RAMSEY COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS

May 18: Native plants, more than 50 tomato varieties and unique houseplants are among the highlights of this plant sale featuring perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables. (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; new location, Aldrich Ice Arena,1850 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood; ramseymastergardeners.org)

SOUTH ST. PAUL GARDEN CLUB

May 18: Perennials grown by garden club members include hostas, lilies, herbs, vegetables and fruits. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1900 Burma Lane, South St. Paul; 651-455-3441)

DIGGERS GARDEN CLUB

Christine Becerra (left) and Lyndsey Buechel browse the selection of plants at the Diggers Garden Club annual plant sale outside the Robbinsdale library on Saturday morning. ] MONICA HERNDON monica.herndon@startribune.com Robbinsdale, MN 06/07/2014

June 1: Garden plants, houseplants and garden accessories. (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Robbinsdale Historic Library, 4915 42nd Av. N., Robbinsdale; robbinsdalediggers.com)

MINNESOTA HOSTA SOCIETY:

June 15: A variety of hostas and other perennials. (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Smith Coffee and Café, 8107 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie; mnhosta.org)

CARVER-SCOTT EXTENSION MASTER GARDENER

Aug. 24: Perennial divisions from Master Gardeners' yards as well as over 60 varieties of native plants. Houseplants, garden art and fresh produce will also be for sale. (9 a.m. to noon; Cub Foods parking lot, 200 Pioneer Trail, Chaska; northerngardener.org)

Colleen Coles contributed to this report.