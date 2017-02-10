

The much-anticipated Gophers-North Dakota 2018 showdown in Las Vegas sold out to the general public immediately when tickets went on sale Friday afternoon.

Fans eager to see the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Orleans Arena reported minimal success when trying to buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com around the 2 p.m. CST release time.

North Dakota fan Dylan Reichstadt tweeted, “Sioux vs Gopher game @ Vegas possibly sold out within about 5 seconds? Redirected at 2:00, no tickets available. Crazy.”

Reichstadt put out a query asking if anyone had luck getting tickets and Jenna Jorgensen responded, “None at all, and it’s heartbreaking. Crossing my fingers for the move!”

The “move” is referring to a change of venues to open up more seats. The Orleans Arena sits 10,000, while the nearby T-Mobile Arena can seat 17,500 for hockey games. The city’s new NHL franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will play at T-Mobile Arena beginning next season.

North Dakota’s press release this week announcing ticket sales stated it would limit four per transaction to provide as many fans as possible the opportunity to attend the game. The available tickets were priced at $99.

It is likely the Gophers and North Dakota were allotted a portion of the 10,000 tickets to make available to season-ticket holders and other university supporters.