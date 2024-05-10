Billie Andrews hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Nebraska to an 11-2, five-inning victory over the Gophers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten softball tournament in Iowa City.

Andrews' three-run homer in the fifth inning ended the game. The Cornhuskers (30-22) will play No. 8 seed Indiana in the semifinals on Friday after the Hoosiers upset top-seeded Northwestern 4-3.

Jess Oakland, the Big Ten Player of the Year, hit a solo home run for the Gophers (28-25), whose season might be over. Their RPI ranking was 67 before the loss, making it seem unlikely they will get an at-large bid to make their 11th consecutive NCAA tournament.

The Gophers made the 64-team NCAA tournament in 2022 with a record of 26-24-1, but their RPI was No. 35 at the time. That team earned a No. 3 seed in its four-team regional.

This year's NCAA selection show is at 6 p.m. Monday and will be televised on ESPN2.

Swanson wins javelin title

St. Thomas' Anna Swanson threw a javelin a personal-best 156 feet, 4 inches to win the Summit League title at the conference outdoor track and field meet at O'Shaughnessy Stadium. It's the Tommies' first-ever champion in women's track and field.