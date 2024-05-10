SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants acquired minor league outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco from the Pirates on Friday in a trade that sent right-hander Daulton Jefferies to Pittsburgh.

San Francisco also dealt right-hander Mitch White to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash.

The 28-year-old Jefferies worked back from a second Tommy John surgery this season and was 0-2 with a 17.36 ERA over two appearances with one start, allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits with a pair of home runs over 4 2/3 innings.

He missed all of last season following his second elbow reconstruction surgery on Sept. 9, 2022, and the process had Jefferies contemplating quitting baseball altogether. He was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in four outings with Triple-A Sacramento.

Nolasco was playing for Pittsburgh's High-A Greensboro affiliate, batting .173 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 21 games.

This marks the second time this season that White has changed teams. He is 1-0 with a 7.63 ERA in seven combined relief appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and Giants.

After acquiring White from the Blue Jays for cash last month, the Giants designated him for assignment earlier this week. The 29-year-old went 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in four appearances for Toronto and was 0-0 with an 11.81 ERA in three games with the Giants.

He is 4-11 with a 5.20 ERA in 65 career appearances, including 22 starts.

The White acquisition was part of a series of pitching moves the Brewers made Friday. They also selected left-hander Robert Gasser from Triple-A Nashville, recalled right-hander Janson Junk from Nashville, placed right-hander Joel Payamps on the bereavement list, optioned right-hander Tobias Myers to Nashville, transferred right-hander JB Bukauskas to the 60-day injured list and designated right-hander Corbin Martin for assignment.

Myers started the Brewers' 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday and owned an 0-2 record with a 5.29 ERA in four starts. Martin hadn't pitched for Milwaukee this year but was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in seven relief appearances with Nashville.

___

