ROME — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after apparently getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday.
A child was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of the child's backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head, local organizers said.
Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was being checked by doctors, organizers said.
The incident happened shortly after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match.
