Center fielder Byron Buxton will be activated and back with the Twins tonight for their game against the White Sox (7:10 p.m., FSN).
Buxton has been out 10 games because of concussion symptoms and also had three wisdom teeth removed last week.
Jake Cave was sent to Class AAA Rochester, along with pitcher Devin Smeltzer, who threw five innings of relief in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees.
Poppen, 25, is 5-1 with a 3.77 ERA for the Red Wings. He was previously recalled by the Twins on June 19 and pitched in relief that night against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits over four innings.
Cave has appeared in 35 games for the Twins, hitting .193 with two home runs.
Two All-Star pitchers tonight as Jose Berrios faces Lucas Giolito.
