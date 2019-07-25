Four-Game Series at Guaranteed Rate Field

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (8-5, 2.96 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (11-4, 3.12)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda (6-5, 4.41) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (1-2, 6.19)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Martin Perez (8-3, 4.37) vs. RHP Ivan Nova (5-9, 5.49)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (9-4, 4.24) vs. RHP Dylan Covey (1-6, 6.04)

Twins update

The Twins are 30-19 on the road. … Berrios threw a season-­high 113 pitches in 5⅔ scoreless innings Saturday vs. Oakland, but hasn’t gone six innings in his past three starts after doing it in seven in a row before that. … DH Nelson Cruz is the 43rd player in history with 20 or more HR at age 38 or older. He has hit at least 20 in 11 consecutive seasons. … IF Luis Arraez has reached safely in 35 of his 38 games and is first among AL rookies in hits, batting average and on-base percentage since June 18. … Pineda had eight strikeouts against the Athletics on Sunday, but also walked five and threw a season-high 109 pitches in 5⅓ innings. … 1B C.J. Cron (thumb) is on the injured list.

White Sox update

The White Sox were flirting with the .500 mark before a seven-game losing streak after the All-Star break. They were 45-54 after Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Miami, part of a 10-game homestand at Guaranteed Rate Field. … Giolito, an All-Star, had nine strikeouts and gave up one run in his last outing after struggling (6.48 ERA) in his previous five starts … SS Tim Anderson, who leads the team with a .317 average, is on a rehab assignment recovering from an ankle sprain. … 1B Jose Abreu (22 home runs) is among the league leaders with 72 RBI. … C James McCann (.292/.345/.483) was also an AL All-Star. … Nova threw his ninth career complete game in a four-hitter vs. Miami on Monday.

Chris Miller