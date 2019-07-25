Each home team prepares approximately 15 dozen baseballs before each major league game. If the Twins and Yankees play again this postseason, they might want to double that number.

The Twins blasted three more home runs in the first five innings Wednesday night, the Yankees rocketed a few more out of Target Field, and New York took a 10-7 victory to win the three-game series.

The MLB record for home runs in a season is held by last year’s Yankees, who bashed 269. That mark is endangered this season by the Twins, who remain on pace to eclipse 300 in late September. The two teams have put on a power show this week that lives up to those lofty numbers: Minnesota has hit a dozen home runs during the three games, while the Yankees have settled for a measly seven.

But the Yankees have supplemented their homer show with two-base hits, 14 of them with half a game to go. Four of them came Wednesday, along with two triples, and the combination was enough to hand Jake Odorizzi perhaps the ugliest start of his career. Odorizzi retired the first three Yankees in order in the first inning, but then gave up 10 hits and two walks to the next 21 batters.

Nine runs scored overall, a career high for Odorizzi, and his ERA jumped from 3.06 to 3.84 in only four innings.

Not that Yankees starter J.A. Happ fared much better. Eddie Rosario greeted the Yankees lefthander with a two-run homer to right field in the first inning, only Rosario’s second in the past month. A Jake Cave sacrifice fly in the second inning scored Luis Arraez, and Marwin Gonzalez crushed a 400-foot homer to deep left field in the fourth inning, scoring Miguel Sano on front of him.

Back-to-back singles ended Happ’s night after only 3⅓ innings, his shortest start of the season, and Mitch Garver provided another sacrifice fly to bring home the third run of the inning.

An inning later, lefthander Nestor Cortes Jr. faced a Twin with the same initials, and lost the battle: Nelson Cruz drove a ball out of the park to center field, his 22nd blast of the season, to cut New York’s lead to only two runs.

The Twins depart on a weeklong road trip to Chicago and Miami after the game, having scored at least 27 runs in three games against New York — and still faced the possibility of losing the series. They won the opener 8-6, but lost Tuesday night’s dramatic back-and-fourth 14-12 game.