Yuen: What is a ‘DEI hire’? If you use that term, we know what you really mean.

Can you imagine living your life feeling like you needed to reassure others that you are worthy of your own résumé? That you deserved every accomplishment you achieved? That’s why many people of color feel like we need to work twice as hard to be seen as equals, as if there’s an unsightly asterisk added to our every rung of success. Forget the awards and accolades for my obituary: Just let my loved ones make sure to etch “BUT SHE WAS NO TOKEN!” on my gravestone.