Yuen: Don’t stop at smartphones. Can we limit all tech devices in the classroom?

In my friend group — we are all parents of sixth-grade boys — many of our kids have struggled with the lure of powerful forces of tech design while on screens supplied by their schools. Some of the battles are at home, but many are at school. Teachers have told us that kids are watching YouTube or playing video games when they should be listening in class or reading a book. For sure, I’ll be the first to admit that my own children need to learn to make better choices.