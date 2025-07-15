How KFAN's Initials Game rose to take the Minnesota bar scene by storm

Broadcaster Marney Gellner is too much of a professional to show emotion when she’s covering the Wolves and the Lynx. It’s a different story when she’s the competitor.
During a recent edition of the Initials Game, a staple on KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show since 2014, Gellner fell just short of busting her losing streak. That didn’t restrain her from celebrating every one of her right answers as if she had just nailed a fade-away jump shot, leaping out of her studio chair, jabbing a fist into the air, trash talking her opponents and initiating finger rolls with eventual winner Paul “Meatsauce” Lambert.
The thrill of playing the game, invented by show co-host Cory Cove, is no longer limited to radio personalities.
More than 60 bars and microbreweries in Minnesota and North Dakota offer weekly contests, catnip for lovers of Wordle and Trivial Pursuit.
At Falling Knife Brewing Co. in Minneapolis, you need to arrive 15 minutes early to guarantee a good seat. The teams at St. Paul’s Summit Brewing Co. recently ranged from a single woman to an entire family with baby in tow. There were fewer than 15 players at Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse in St. Paul earlier this month, but that didn’t make the team Quizzy Borden’s early round victory any less sweet.
“It’s a cool and easy date night for us,” said Woodbury’s Kyralyn Sullivan as she and her Borden teammate contemplated ordering desserts.
For those who would rather play at home, the sixth edition of the board game just came out, welcome news for St. Louis Park superfans Stephannie Kellogg and her husband, Scott Miller.
“It’s the best game we’ve ever owned for a large group of people,” she said. “We’re addicted.”