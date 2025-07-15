Duluth couple's new spy novel, 'Codebreaker,' has readers playing along

Together, the couple writes under pen name Jay Martel, which is a combination of their middle names. Starved for creative outlets in the pandemic, they dreamed up “Codebreaker,” a spy novel that is being pitched to young adults because its heroine is a teenager named Mia. But, with interactive puzzles left behind by her dad to help Mia solve her parents’ murders, it seems likely to appeal to anyone who enjoyed the “National Treasure” movies.