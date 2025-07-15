Duluth couple's new spy novel, 'Codebreaker,' has readers playing along

You’ve heard of folks who are so close that they finish each other’s sentences? Meet the Duluth writers who even speak collaboratively.
“We realized pretty quickly my strengths are in code and plot — ” began Andy Bennett, on a phone call last month.
“— and I’m definitely more character-driven. I was always looking for the most realistic dialog, trying to keep the voices true,“ added Katy Helbacka, whose ability to pick up her husband’s cues (and vice versa) was fueled by 10 years of doing improv together (Helbacka is the former artistic director of Renegade Theater, where they often directed each other).
Together, the couple writes under pen name Jay Martel, which is a combination of their middle names. Starved for creative outlets in the pandemic, they dreamed up “Codebreaker,” a spy novel that is being pitched to young adults because its heroine is a teenager named Mia. But, with interactive puzzles left behind by her dad to help Mia solve her parents’ murders, it seems likely to appeal to anyone who enjoyed the “National Treasure” movies.
“You know how everyone has that movie where, if they’re flipping through the channels and it’s on, they stop and watch it? ‘National Treasure’ is the movie for Andy,” said Helbacka.
“A seminal reading experience for me was ‘The Da Vinci Code.’ But, yeah, ‘National Treasure,’ I love,” said Bennett. “I co-founded an escape room [Solve Entertainment] in Duluth here for a while. I’ve always been into those puzzle, adventuring things.”
Years ago, Bennett came up with the idea of a book filled with codes and ciphers but it languished while the couple pursued other projects, including a baby, Theo, who’s now seven. (The three are jointly reading the “Harry Potter” books, which helped jettison the idea that YA titles are just for young adults.)
“Katy came in with the awesome idea of making ‘Codebreaker’ interactive and we decided, ‘Let’s just do this together,’ and we ended up being so happy about it that we sent it along to my agent,” said Bennett.