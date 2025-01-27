A dangerous mission is devised to find a trustworthy doctor and evacuate the casualty. But Hauptmann has been given a final warning by Heinrich Himmler to dismantle the escape line and liquidate the Choir and so implements extreme measures to hunt them down. It might be easier than he thinks, for one chorister soon comes forward, and after admitting to being tired of living “like a mongrel skulking tunnels and holes,” divulges valuable information.