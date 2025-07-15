Development stalls — again — on the long-vacant Army ammunition site in Arden Hills

Redevelopment in the Twin Cities metro area has brought forth a brand new neighborhood at the former site of the Ford Plant and opened new possibilities at projects like the Heights on St. Paul’s East Side, which could see its first tenants this fall.
Yet one prominent parcel still sits dormant: the former home of the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant.
Hyped for its close connection to highways and its promise of bringing fresh economic vitality to Arden Hills, the site now called Rice Creek Commons has become more synonymous with delays than dealmaking after lawsuits and competing visions have jammed up plans. Most recently, the board overseeing the project decided in June that progress was too slow and parted ways with the developer, who has now filed a lawsuit contesting the split.
For longtime observers, the newest delay adds to the dispiriting evidence that this 427-acre tract north of St. Paul is, for at least a few more years, doomed to remain the metro’s largest vacant lot, strewn with weeds and intentions.
“My fear is that this isn’t going to get done for another 10 years,” said Tom Fabel, a former Arden Hills City Council member.
Fabel said he was “deeply disappointed” by the joint development authority’s recent decision to part ways with Bob Lux and Alatus, partners on the project since 2016.
The problem now, according to Fabel, is that additional risks could arise, from the cost of labor and materials to the possibility that anti-development candidates could win seats on the Arden Hills City Council and alter the city’s posture on the project.
It’s also not yet clear how the Rice Creek Commons sustainability goals could be set back by federal legislation approved this month that aims to claw back climate change investments approved during the Biden administration.