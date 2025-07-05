St. Paul’s newest neighborhood shows signs of life after years of debate and delay

When Ian Taggart decided to come back to Minnesota this summer after a decade moving across the country, he looked around the metro for a place to land.
Uptown? Too dead. Northeast Minneapolis? Too many partyers. Edina? Too stuffy.
Then Taggart and his girlfriend found a just-right place in Highland Bridge, the neighborhood starting to take shape on the site of St. Paul’s former Ford plant.
“The more time I’ve spent around here, the better it’s gotten,” Taggart said of his new neighborhood. “Now the hardest decision of my life is do I get a bike or an e-bike?”
Creating the neighborhood has taken 20 years since Ford Motor Co. announced they would stop building Ranger pickups in St. Paul and shut down the plant. Planning for the future of the 122-acre site took a contentious decade, with nearby Highland Park residents putting up yard signs for and against apartment buildings. In the end, the city and developer Ryan Cos. planned a “dense urban village,” in the parlance of St. Paul’s planners.
‘People like to talk’
Eight years later, it’s starting to feel like a community is taking root in the development’s parks and in the senior living buildings, said DeAnne Parks and Craig Evans, who moved from another St. Paul neighborhood earlier this year.
“It’s fun walking around, because people actually like to talk,” Parks said on a recent afternoon stroll around the sidewalks near a pond at the center of the Highland Bridge area.
Within a couple weeks of moving in, Parks said she found a group of musicians to jam with, and she and Evans have settled into the routines of walking their two small dogs, Flossie and LadyBones, around the park. Both the dogs have taken to apartment living, Evans said — as has the couple.