Yuen: You’re not imagining it. Kids in Minnesota spend less time in school than in almost every other state.

Now that I’m a parent of school-age children, I feel the urge to grab people by the shoulders and rustle the general population awake: Working parents are in a bind! In one week in January, my kids were in school for only two days because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, an arctic blast, and teacher grading day. Fortunately, I have the option to work from home; many parents do not. By Englund’s estimates, for about a quarter of all weekdays in the year, Minnesota parents are working while their kids are out of school.