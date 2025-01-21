Twin Cities

Minneapolis, St. Paul schools cancel classes Tuesday

Minnesota and a large swath of the country brace for a continuation of dangerously cold temperatures.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 21, 2025 at 12:30AM

As the metro braces for another day of blistering cold, Minneapolis and St. Paul public school districts have announced they will cancel classes Tuesday.

In a Monday night release, Minneapolis Public Schools said classes and other sponsored programs, with the exception of high school sports games, adult education classes and the school board meeting, will be postponed Tuesday “due to dangerously cold temperatures.”

St. Paul Public Schools announced Monday the weather will close schools and cancel Discovery Club community education and Adult Basic Education on Tuesday. Students will not have an online learning day. Athletic events and after-school activities will be canceled barring case-by-case exceptions. St. Paul’s school board will hold its scheduled meetings Tuesday.

Sub-zero temperatures froze the metro Monday and are expected to persist through Tuesday morning with wind chills of minus 30 to minus 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are predicted to rise above zero degrees by Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, winter storm warnings extended from Texas to Florida, pushing governors in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to declare states of emergency and many school systems to cancel classes Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Norfleet

Retail Reporter

Nicole Norfleet covers the fast-paced retail scene including industry giants Target and Best Buy. She previously covered commercial real estate and professional services.

