Accused assassin claims shootings of Minnesota lawmakers unrelated to views on Trump, abortion

The man charged with the murders of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, said in a recent jailhouse interview with the New York Post that the killings had nothing to do with his views on abortion or President Donald Trump.
“You are fishing and I can’t talk about my case … I’ll say it didn’t involve either the Trump stuff or pro life,” Boelter wrote to the Post from the Sherburne County jail in Elk River, which houses federal detainees.
Boelter has yet to enter a plea in the state or federal cases brought against him in the June 14 shootings.
Boelter also stands accused of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their Champlin home earlier that same morning.
“I am pro-life personaly [sic] but it wasn’t those,” the 57-year-old wrote to the Post, using the jail’s internal messaging system. “I will just say there is a lot of information that will come out in future that people will look at and judge for themselves that goes back 24 months before the 14th. If the gov ever let’s [sic] it get out.”
Boelter has not yet responded to a written interview request sent to the jail by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Boelter’s comments to the Post echoed some of his words during recent federal court appearances.
In a brief appearance in St. Paul federal court on July 3, Boelter said he looked forward to further proceedings so the “truth” could emerge about the shootings.