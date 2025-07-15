If a manager has to hook a pitcher in the fifth inning, it usually means that pitcher has loused something up.
And there was Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli on Sunday at Target Field, removing righthander Simeon Woods Richardson with two on and two out in the fifth. It was the fifth time in his last six outings that Woods Richardson hadn’t thrown a pitch in the sixth inning of a start.
But did Baldelli’s postgame comments about Richardson reflect any disappointment?
It was the exact opposite.
“I went and found Simeon in the video room after the game ended, just to tell him again, what a nice job he’s been doing,” Baldelli said. “He’s competed really well. I think he’s finding some new ways to use his stuff. I think he is doing his best and understands why, for him, working ahead of hitters is so important.”
Let’s expand this to include righthander David Festa, who, unlike Woods Richardson, has been allowed to pitch into the sixth a couple of times.
“Those guys have stepped up in ways that we’ve needed them to, and they’ve helped us immensely,” Baldelli said. “And this run of games where we played really good baseball, it comes down to the starting pitcher going out there and giving you a chance to win the game, period.
“And those guys ... they have kind of flipped the switch and given us chances every time to win.”