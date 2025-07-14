In Trump’s second term, Walz says federal government is ‘actively against’ Minnesota

The Trump administration’s probe into Minnesota’s affirmative action laws is the latest salvo in an escalating feud between the White House and the state’s Democratic leaders — a relationship that’s become noticeably more hostile than it was during the president’s first term.
The Department of Justice’s newest challenge in Minnesota hinged on a policy issued by the state Department of Human Services requiring supervisors to provide justification if they hire a non-diverse candidate – a protocol in place since 2002 per a state law that passed nearly four decades ago, according to DHS.
It’s the latest effort by the White House to challenge blue-state policies that are out of step with its agenda. Since Trump returned to office in January, his administration has launched investigations and court challenges to Minnesota’s laws. But it has also made moves that have directly affected the day to day operations of the state, including canceling funding to the state without warning and slowing or halting communication between agencies.
“They are actively against us,” said DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who has become a prominent foe of Trump’s since his stint on the national ticket last year.
The increasingly contentious relationship goes both ways. Walz, who avoided public clashes with Trump’s first administration, now openly admonishes the president and his allies.
The DOJ is pursuing four probes in Minnesota ranging from its laws surrounding transgender athletes, college tuition rates for undocumented students and, on the local level, a policy instituted by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office directing prosecutors to consider race in charging decisions and plea deals.
In announcing the probe of Minnesota’s diversity hiring policy, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said last week the Civil Rights Division “will not stand by while states impose hiring mandates that punish Americans for their race or sex.”
Another major blow to Minnesota by the feds came in late May when the same Department of Justice division moved to dissolve Minneapolis’ federal consent decree, the long-awaited agreement brokered between the DOJ and Minneapolis that would have ushered in sweeping changes to the city’s police department. In their dismissal, officials described such court-enforceable agreements as federal overreach and anti-police.