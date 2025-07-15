Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

When wealthy 83-year-old heiress Elisabeth Congdon and her night nurse Velma Pietila were violently murdered in Duluth’s Glensheen mansion in 1977, it was no laughing matter. However, ever since the story about a bungled burglary that led to the killings opened as a campy musical in 2015, it has become a wickedly funny one. For the 10th anniversary of the Jeffrey Hatcher-Chan Poling dark comedy, director Ron Peluso is back and so is the original cast, including Jen Maren as femme fatale Marjorie, Dane Stauffer as her chump husband, Roger, and Wendy Lehr as the twerking attorney. Peluso says his goal always has been to treat the victims “with grace and respect.” With the double murder-mystery still unsolved, he has often wondered if the person of interest, who is still out there, has seen the show. Ends July 27. (History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul. $30-$89. 651-292-4323, historytheatre.com)