Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Patti Austin
The veteran New York vocalist is probably best known for her 1980s hit duets with James Ingram, “Baby, Come to Me” and “How Do You Keep the Music Playing.” However, she also was a first-call background singer, contributing to records by a who’s who including Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack, Joe Cocker, James Brown and Luther Vandross. In this century, Austin turned to jazz vocalizing, grabbing a Grammy for “Avant Gershwin” in 2008. Last year, her elegant and knowing “For Ella 2” (as in Fitzgerald) featuring a 40-piece big band earned a Grammy nomination. She won’t have a large big band with her but she brings a honeyed voice and a special way with the Great American Songbook. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $108.50 and up, dakotacooks.com)
JON BREAM
The Swell Season
They played two star-crossed dreamers on screen in 2007’s swooning movie “Once,” for which they also won best song at the Oscars with “Falling Slowly.” That turned into a brief romantic relationship off-screen. That, in turn, made things complicated. Irish folk-rocker Glen Hansard and Czech-Icelandic pianist/singer Markéta Irglová are finally back making music together as the Swell Season and touring for their first album in 16 years, “Forward,” issued just last week and featuring more oceanic ballads and heartwarming duets. If this one’s as lovely as their 2009 set here, bring a tissue. (8 p.m. Wed., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., $65-$190, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Warren Zeiders
If you’re pining for some outdoor music this weekend and the Minnesota Yacht Club with Hozier, Green Day and others isn’t your jam, perhaps check out this country comer. Just four years after writing his first song, the Pennsylvania native is making a name for himself in country music. Zeiders’ power ballad “Pretty Little Poison,” the title track of his 2023 album, went to No. 1, leading to an opening slot on a big tour with Jelly Roll. Now the gritty voiced, long-haired Zeiders — who grew up wanting to be a pro lacrosse player until an injury derailed him — is headlining his own gigs, showing he’s equal parts Nickelback rocker and romantic crooner. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Ledge Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Drive, Waite Park, Minn., $59-$185, tickemaster.com)
J.B.
Anthony Ross
As young cellists converge upon Northfield each summer for the International Cello Institute, Twin Cities audiences benefit with a weekly recital series that features outstanding soloists. This year’s St. Paul concert series opens with the Minnesota Orchestra’s longtime principal cellist, Anthony Ross, and pianist Timothy Lovelace performing a program of 20th-century works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Nikolai Myaskovsky, Leonard Bernstein and Samuel Barber. Ensuing weeks offer concerts by the Colorado Cello Quartet and Brannon Cho. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul, $45, students free, internationalcelloinstitute.com)
ROB HUBBARD