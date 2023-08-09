A woman was shot to death around midnight in north Minneapolis, officials said.
Police said they were alerted at 12:01 a.m. about the gunfire near the intersection of N. Thomas and Oak Park avenues. Officers arrived to find a woman in her late 20s or early 30s with a gunshot wound.
Emergency medical responders took the woman to HCMC, where she died, police said.
The victim's identity has yet to be released, and no arrests have been announced.
"Preliminary information indicates that the adult female was outside a residence near this location when she was apparently shot by an unknown individual or individuals," a police statement read.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Police investigating stolen $1 million intended for grantee of the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Police investigating stolen $1 million intended for grantee of the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Woman shot to death around midnight outside home in north Minneapolis
No arrests have been announced.
East Metro
Watch: Man cited for driving ATV in interstate traffic for more than 40 miles in Twin Cities
The State Patrol said the 28-year-old operator was standing on the moving ATV at one point.
Duluth
Fire burns in BWCA near Ely, Minn.
Lightning is believed to have sparked the fire near August and Heart lakes, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Duluth
Former state lawmaker, incumbent advance in Duluth mayoral primary
Roger Reinert earned a significant lead over Emily Larson, who is running for a third term.
Photography
Double Dutch & Skates event in St. Paul
Kids opt for fun outside instead of technology