After two days of having to wait for the NBA red tape to go through, the Timberwolves were able to officially welcome Ricky Rubio back to the Twin Cities by completing their trade with Oklahoma City.

The Wolves sent the 17th pick in this year’s draft, Aleksej Pokuševski, a second-round pick in 2024 and James Johnson to the Thunder in exchange for Rubio and the No. 28 pick Jaden McDaniels.

Helping complete a web of trades to land them the 23rd pick, the Wolves also officially acquired that player, Leandro Bolmaro, in exchange for the draft rights to Mathias Lessort (a 2017 pick) and Detroit’s 2023 second rounder that the Wolves officially acquired late Thursday night.

They made the announcement late Friday afternoon, shortly before a 4 p.m. news conference featuring Edwards, McDaniels, head coach Ryan Saunders and President Gersson Rosas.

Rubio has two years left on a deal that pays him approximately $17 million each year and are hoping he can help mentor No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards like he did with Utah’s Donovan Mitchell after the Wolves traded him there three seasons ago.

The Wolves will see what they have in McDaniels, a power forward who will need some time to develop, but could become a solid stretch four as he progresses, while Bolmaro, from Argentina, is likely to stay overseas this season.