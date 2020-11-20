The Timberwolves selected three players in the first round of Wednesday’s NBA draft. Four more players who played high school basketball in Minnesota were drafted over the course of the two-round draft. Here is a glance at all seven players:

Timberwolves

No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards 6-5, SG, Georgia

• A physical load with the tools to be a special player. Edwards averaged 19.1 points as a Georgia freshman and stood out as the clear top choice to the Wolves even in a draft with no outside No. 1 consensus. He comes into a good situation. Now we’ll see if he and the Wolves can make the most of it.

No. 23 pick Leandro Bolmaro 6-6, PG/SG, FC Barcelona

• A gifted playmaker, particularly for someone his size, but just a 30% shooter from three-point range. There’s a good chance Bolmaro, 20, continues to expand his game overseas for at least another year before joining the Wolves.

No. 28 pick Jaden McDaniels 6-10, F, Washington

• This was a pick made based on potential instead of production. McDaniels showed up in the top 10 in some early mock drafts, but he struggled to make just 40.5% of his shots as a Washington freshman.

Minnesotans

No. 22 pick (to Denver) Zeke Nnaji, 6-11, PF/C, Arizona

• Former Hopkins standout became the first of four Minnesotans drafted Wednesday and the only one picked in the first round. He has enough size and shooting ability to carve out a long career in the NBA after averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds as a freshman.

No. 31 (to Dallas) Tyrell Terry, 6-3, PG, Stanford

• Projected as high as a late lottery pick, the former DeLaSalle guard’s slide to the first pick of the second round surprised plenty of draft experts. He made 40.8% of three-point attempts as a Stanford freshman and has a chance to earn minutes with the Mavericks.

No. 33 pick (to L.A. Clippers) Daniel Oturu, 6-10, PF/C, Gophers

• The former Cretin-Derham Hall star became the first Gopher drafted since Kris Humphries (2004). He was a double-double machine as a sophomore with the Gophers and will be reunited with former U teammate Amir Coffey.

No. 41 pick (to San Antonio) Tre Jones, 6-3, PG, Duke

• The Spurs know what they’re doing when it comes to non-premium picks. Jones, a smart and steady playmaker with a winning pedigree honed at Apple Valley, could be a gem.