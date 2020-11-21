From the time the Timberwolves acquired guard Malik Beasley in early February, President Gersson Rosas said Beasley, due to become a restricted free agent this offseason, was going to be in the team’s long term plans.

Rosas stood by that notion even as Beasley encountered a legal battle involving charges of drug possession and threats of violence for an incident at his home in September.

On Friday, when Rosas had the chance to prove that with the start of free agency, he backed up those words. The Wolves and Beasley agreed to a four-year deal worth $60 million, a source confirmed Friday night. The fourth year of the deal is a team option.

Beasley had trouble finding steady playing time with Denver, the team that drafted him in 2016, but upon coming to the Wolves he became a starter and flourished before the coronavirus postponed the season in March. He averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with the Wolves and shot 43% from three-point range, making him a fit for the Wolves’ three-point heavy system of play.

The addition of guard Anthony Edwards also didn’t remove Beasley from the Wolves’ plans as the Wolves believe Edwards and Beasley can coexist on the floor at the same time, with Edwards possibly playing small forward or even power forward while Beasley plays shooting guard.