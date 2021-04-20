Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Michael Rand for a breakdown of the Gophers football team in the midst of spring practice. As a result of planning, one-time transfers and extra eligibility because of COVID, the Gophers have an abundance of experienced players on their roster this season. While other Big Ten teams could have the same benefits, the Gophers should be primed for big things in 2021 after having the momentum from their 2019 season derailed a season ago.

Scoggins and Rand also look at Chet Holmgren's decision to attend Gonzaga on the same day that his former Minnehaha Academy teammate Jalen Suggs announced he was leaving Gonzaga for the NBA — and whether Suggs might wind up either with the Wolves or Warriors.

At the outset, Rand marvels at Kirill Kaprizov but notes that in breaking the Wild rookie record for points in a season (37) on Monday, Kaprizov revealed as much about the team's history of low-impact young players as he did about his own excellence. Plus the Twins are set to return to action on Tuesday after a three-day COVID pause. And a Vikings wager for those who dare.

