Darius Taylor burst upon the scene as a true freshman for the Gophers in the fall of 2023, rushing for 799 yards in only six games. His average of 133.2 rushing yards per game would have led the nation, but he didn’t qualify because he didn’t play in enough games.
Last year, Taylor wasn’t asked to rush as often — 17.1 times per game vs. 23.0 in 2023 — yet he finished with 986 yards and 10 touchdowns because he played in 12 of the team’s 13 games. Even more important, Taylor emerged as a receiving threat, catching 54 passes for 350 yards and two TDs. His receptions total was the most among Big Ten running backs.
Some of the difference can be attributed to the Gophers having an accurate quarterback in Max Brosmer, who spread the ball around and kept defenses guessing. Case in point: Brosmer checked down to his fifth option — Taylor out of the backfield — for the winning touchdown at UCLA with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But don’t discount Taylor’s ability to stay on the field that’s making him a difference-maker.
“It’s my job to stay healthy. It’s my job to be on the field,” Taylor, showing a chiseled look from offseason workouts, said Wednesday during the Gophers’ media day interviews. “… So, the biggest thing is just staying healthy, keeping my body together, and just being there for my team. Whatever it takes for us to win, I’ll do it, whether it’s 500 carries or three carries."
As he enters his junior season, Taylor knows he’ll be the Gophers’ bell cow in the backfield, though speedy transfer A.J. Turner from Marshall should lessen his burden. Taylor doesn’t necessarily agree he’ll need to shoulder more of a burden because the Gophers will have a new starter at quarterback, most likely redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey. He has confidence in his teammates.
“Whatever the game play calls for, I’m going to do, and my quarterback will do as well,’’ he said. “Our team is more than capable of playing both facets of the game, passing and running.’’
Taylor believes the running back position might be the toughest on the field.