Winning in the trenches is key for Gophers’ success

Whether it’s running the ball or catching it out of the backfield, it’s expected the Gophers will lean heavily on junior running back Darius Taylor.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 12:30AM
Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs through Rhode Island Rams defensive lineman Case Mankins (97) to score a touchdown in their game on Sep. 07, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Darius Taylor burst upon the scene as a true freshman for the Gophers in the fall of 2023, rushing for 799 yards in only six games. His average of 133.2 rushing yards per game would have led the nation, but he didn’t qualify because he didn’t play in enough games.

Last year, Taylor wasn’t asked to rush as often — 17.1 times per game vs. 23.0 in 2023 — yet he finished with 986 yards and 10 touchdowns because he played in 12 of the team’s 13 games. Even more important, Taylor emerged as a receiving threat, catching 54 passes for 350 yards and two TDs. His receptions total was the most among Big Ten running backs.

Some of the difference can be attributed to the Gophers having an accurate quarterback in Max Brosmer, who spread the ball around and kept defenses guessing. Case in point: Brosmer checked down to his fifth option — Taylor out of the backfield — for the winning touchdown at UCLA with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But don’t discount Taylor’s ability to stay on the field that’s making him a difference-maker.

“It’s my job to stay healthy. It’s my job to be on the field,” Taylor, showing a chiseled look from offseason workouts, said Wednesday during the Gophers’ media day interviews. “… So, the biggest thing is just staying healthy, keeping my body together, and just being there for my team. Whatever it takes for us to win, I’ll do it, whether it’s 500 carries or three carries."

As he enters his junior season, Taylor knows he’ll be the Gophers’ bell cow in the backfield, though speedy transfer A.J. Turner from Marshall should lessen his burden. Taylor doesn’t necessarily agree he’ll need to shoulder more of a burden because the Gophers will have a new starter at quarterback, most likely redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey. He has confidence in his teammates.

“Whatever the game play calls for, I’m going to do, and my quarterback will do as well,’’ he said. “Our team is more than capable of playing both facets of the game, passing and running.’’

Taylor believes the running back position might be the toughest on the field.

“It may not be the hardest cerebrally and things of that nature,” he said, “but you have to get up every play and go hit somebody on pretty much every play, either getting hit or you have to go hit someone in pass protection.”

Gophers junior guard Greg Johnson expects the team to be multifaceted but knows running the ball will set a tone up front.

“You’ve always gotta have a strong run game, no matter who’s at quarterback,” he said. “That’s just football, and it makes the game easier. So, from an offensive line perspective, we’re excited to run the ball.”

Tight end Frank Bierman, a fierce blocker, echoed Johnson’s thoughts to the point he changed his uniform number from 85 to 44 to reflect his role.

“It’s a very physical position, and that’s something we need to embrace, and we do. That’s going to continue no matter who’s playing, no matter who’s coaching, the tight end at Minnesota is going to be physical.”

Lindsey, a tireless worker who learned at Brosmer’s hip last year, appreciates how Taylor can make his life easier, and not just as a runner.

“It’s constant communication with Darius when we are in the backfield together,” Lindsey said. “He’s always giving me little alerts. … There are not many running backs like Darius. His hands are unreal, his eyes are really, really good. One of the best things is he’s so intertwined with our blocking scheme up front."

Still, Taylor relishes the ball in his hands — via handoff, pitch or pass.

“I like catching the ball,” said Taylor, who made the switch from wide receiver to running back in high school. “My roots are at the receiver position. … Whatever it calls for."

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

