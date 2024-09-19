First the politics, starting with a Minnesota history refresher: the late Perpich, an Iron Range DFLer opposed to abortion rights, was elected lieutenant governor in 1970, re-elected four years later on a ticket with Wendell Anderson. When Walter Mondale became V.P., Anderson was appointed to the Senate and Perpich became governor. He served one term, lost the next, then challenged the party’s endorsed candidate to win again. That detail is significant since it may have hindered Johnson’s ability to run for other offices later — some DFLers didn’t forget that her ticket bucked the party.