With neighborhood roots, St. Paul violence interrupters bring safety, trust to State Fair

Violence marred the Great Minnesota Get-Together in recent years. Feuding gangs led to gunfire that hospitalized three people near the fair’s main entrance in 2019. Fights broke out and a 19-year-old was injured after being struck by a car attempting to flee the melee that night. Police reported two shootings near the fair in 2022, leading officials to boost security for the event. Shots were fired during last year’s fair, but no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating an altercation and potential stabbing at the fair this year, but have reported no other incidents.