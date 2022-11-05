Windy Weather For Sunday

While an isolated shower could be possible in the metro early Sunday morning (mainly before 8 AM) due to a batch of precipitation moving through Saturday Night, most of the day will be dry with sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be around 40F with highs climbing to the low 50s.

The best chances of rain/snow during the morning hours as a system departs will be across far eastern Minnesota and into the Arrowhead. Highs will range from the 30s up in far northern Minnesota to the 50s in southern Minnesota.

With strong westerly winds gusting over 35 mph across much of the state Sunday, we will be watching at least an elevated fire danger. The strongest winds and lowest expected humidity values will be along the Minnesota River Valley, where there will be critical fire weather conditions. These strong winds could also impact hunters up in the deer stands and definitely make it feel a bit cooler out than it actually is.

The strongest winds in the metro are expected to be from the midday hours into the afternoon.

Due to the expected strong winds and fire weather concerns, Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings/Fire Weather Watches are in place. In the Metro, the Wind Advisory is in place Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM for up to 45 mph westerly wind gusts. The Red Flag Warning is in place from Noon to 6 PM due to those strong winds and low humidity values, which would allow any fires that develop to rapidly spread.

Mid-Week Rain Chances Along With Warmer Weather

The start of the work week will see more clouds than sun in the metro with highs back in the mid-40s. As we head into the mid/end of week timeframe, there is the potential we will work into a more active pattern with more rain chances. If I go off of experience with the past several storms that showed a nice rain for the metro about 5-7 days out and then have materialized to be east of the metro... I am definitely leaning toward the "wait until we are a lot closer" camp on throwing out any totals at this time (as well as any exact timing). Highs look to climb into the low 60s on Wednesday before we start seeing another cooling trend into next weekend - one that, if the models are right, could last for an extended period of time.

Rain And A Real Cold Front This Week

By Paul Douglas

Weather affects our moods, behavior, travel plans - even our TV viewing preferences. A previous weather data company I was involved worked with Netflix, which used hyper-local weather to suggest specific shows for viewers. No kidding.

Will rain on Election day impact voter turnout? "That's an old wives tale" said WCCO Radio political analyst Blois Olson last week. "Blizzards? Yes, but there is no data suggesting weather has a major impact" he said. Assume nothing.

A cold frontal passage whips up a morning shower, and 40 mph wind gusts this afternoon. Dry skies Monday give way to some much-needed rain Tuesday into Thursday, as a major storm winds up over the Dakotas. Blizzard conditions are possible in Bismarck, but Minnesota will be on the warmer, eastern flank of this intensifying storm, meaning mostly-rain. Enough cold air will get vacuumed into Minnesota for snow showers Friday, when it will feel like mid-December.

I'm putting on my snow tires and pounding in driveway stakes this week. Just saying.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Early spinkle. Windy. Wake up 41. High 51. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 20-40 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and some sunshine. Wake up 30. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of light rain. Wake up 36. High 52. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Milder with showers, possible thunder. Wake up 50. High 66. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and T-storms. Wake up 60. High 68. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Blustery, much colder. Flurries likely. Wake up 32. High 38. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 20-40 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, feels like December. Wake up 27. High 32. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 6th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 55 minutes, and 52 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 39 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

November 6th

1993: Heavy lake effect snow falls over the eastern portion of Lake of the Woods. 3-4 inches around Baudette.

1947: A snowstorm moves through Minnesota with high winds, causing a million dollars in damage.

National Weather Forecast

As a cold front continues to move east on Sunday, showers and storms will be possible from New England to the Southern Plains. Systems in the western United States will bring rain (even as far south as Los Angeles) and higher-elevation snow.

Heavy pockets of rain will continue to be possible from Saturday through Monday in the central United States and up in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, feet of snow will be possible in the mountains of the Northwest.

A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon blood red on Election Day

More from the Capital Weather Gang: "Hours before citizens across the country cast their votes in a contentious midterm election, a sinister red moon will loom in the sky. The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is set to stain the moon red during the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Residents across both coasts will be able to watch the spectacle for just under 90 minutes. Total lunar eclipses, commonly known as "blood moons," only happen during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. Once the sun, earth and the moon are exactly aligned, light from simultaneous sunrises and sunsets around the earth project onto the moon, briefly causing a coppery-red coat on the moon's surface. The more dust or clouds in the Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear, according to NASA."

Permanent daylight saving time would reduce deer-vehicle collisions, study shows

More from the University of Washington: "In much of the United States, there is a twice-yearly shift in timekeeping between standard time and daylight saving time, or DST, which delays both sunrise and sunset to make mornings darker and evenings brighter. Recently, scientists, policy experts, lawmakers and citizens have debated abandoning the twice-a-year switch and adopting either year-round standard time or DST. A team of researchers at the University of Washington — led by postdoctoral researcher Calum Cunningham and Laura Prugh, an associate professor of quantitative wildlife sciences — have found that one of those options would sharply reduce a hazard common to much of the country: deer-vehicle collisions. In a paper published Nov. 2 in Current Biology, they report that adopting permanent DST in the United States would reduce deer-vehicle collisions and likely prevent an estimated 36,550 deer deaths, 33 human deaths, 2,054 human injuries and $1.19 billion in costs each year. Deer-vehicle collisions would decrease under permanent DST because skies would be brighter later into the evening."

The UN Climate Talks Are About to Face Maddening Uncertainties

More from WIRED: "For years, the world has known what it has to do about climate change: hold the line at 1.5 degrees Celsius to stave off the worst effects of warming. To do so we need to make serious cuts to carbon emissions, fast—at least 42 percent from 2019 levels by 2030. That's been the aim since 2015, when world leaders came together to sign the Paris Agreement. So around this time last year, when global climate negotiators arrived at the United Nations' annual Conference of Parties meeting, known as COP26, they came with a clear mandate. Yet by the end of the marathon negotiations, they left Glasgow with the carbon arithmetic far from solved. One year later, the math still isn't pretty. The margin of error? Somewhere between 0.9 and 1.3 degrees C past 1.5, according to a UN report released shortly before COP27, the next stop on the annual carousel of global climate talks, which begins on Monday."

- D.J. Kayser

- D.J. Kayser