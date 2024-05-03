"Among the changing months, May stands confessed / The sweetest, and in fairest colors dressed," wrote Scottish poet James Thomson.

May, as in it may finally warm up. Enough rain to end nagging drought over central and southern Minnesota, interspersed with sunny days and popcorn cumulus clouds. Despite soaking rains, nothing severe (yet). No running or screaming. No smoke from distant fires. But let's not chat about allergies or bugs. It's shaping up to be a very skeeter-friendly spring.

The Twin Cities National Weather Service reported a trace of snow in April (just flurries). Compare that with 26.1 inches of flurries in April 2018. Hard to believe we're living in the same place. Most of Minnesota has seen its last frost, freeze and flakes. Now the question is, what's next?

Rain Saturday morning tapers by afternoon with a stunning, postcard-perfect blue sky Sunday. Storms stalling nearby will create a jumble of showers next week, but I see drier, warmer weather by late May. The transition to summer is awkward indeed.