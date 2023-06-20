A June Weather Map Like No Other?

Drought Update

It has been an extremely dry stretch of weather across much of the station over the last several weeks. Only a few locations have seen decent pockets of rain, but the drought is expanding and getting worse. Severe drought conditions have popped up across parts of central Minnesota with moderate drought now in place across parts of the Twin Cities.

30 Day Precipitation Anomaly

The map below shows the 30 day precipitation anomaly, which indicates that some locations are nearly -3.00" or more below average (in red) since mid May. This is where drought conditions are expanding.

Simulated Radar Through Midday Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook through midday Wednesday, which dry conditions continuing with widespread storms across the Dakotas and heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended rainfall outlook through next weekend shows pockets of heavier rainfall moving back into the region late in the week and into next weekend. Stay tuned!

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, June 20th shows hot and dry weather in place once again with highs approaching 90F, which will be well above average.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Tuesday shows temps starting around 70F in the morning with highs warming to near 90F by the afternoon. Dry and sunny skies return over the next few days. Southeasterly winds will be a little breezy with gusts approaching20mph through the day.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Temps across the region on Tuesday will warm into the 80s and 90s, which will be nearly +10F to +20F above average for this time of the year. Parts of South Dakota could warm into the 100s, which will be nearly +20F above average.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures for the Twin Cities will return to well above average levels through the week ahead. Several days will warm close to if not into the lower 90s, which will be nearly +10F above average for this time of the year.

Stickier Dewpoints Linger Early This Week

Dewpoints will be a little sticky through the early part of the week, but will drop below 60F briefly on Wednesday, which might feel a little better.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities will be pretty hot this week with several days reaching the low/mid 90s. Later next week and into the weekend could feature a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps consistently into the 80s and 90s as we approach the end of the month. The warmest days arrive this week with a string of low/mid 90s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average.

Weather Outlook

The next few days will be drier once again in the Midwest, but more unsettled weather arrives later in the week with a better chance of showers and storms through early next week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across much of the Central US, including the Midwest. Cooler than average temps will be in place across the Mid-Atlantic States

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US, while drier weather moves in across the Southern & Southwestern US.

Watching The Tropics

Tropical Storm Bret has developed in the Atlantic Basin. This storm will continue to drift west as we head through the next several days.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Bret will continue to drift west as we head through the week. By middweek, Bret could become our first hurricane of the season.

A June Weather Map Like No Other?

By Paul Douglas

The weather map is upside-down these days. Severe weather is ravaging the Gulf coast, instead of the northern tier states in mid-June. Storms have stalled over the eastern US, while historic fires rage across Canada. And Tropical Storm Bret may form in the mid-Atlantic any day now. The tropics resemble September, not June.

Symptoms of El Nino? Yes. But unlike any warm phase of the Pacific I've ever witnessed. A Super El Nino may be brewing, comparable to 1998 and 1982, but experts are seeing jaw dropping oceanic warmth in both the Pacific and the Atlantic. Very, very weird.

Parts of Texas have been experiencing suffocating, 120-degree heat indices and we'll get a small taste of an early season heatwave this week, with a streak of days at or just above 90F.

Heavy snow temporarily replaced soil moisture but we are rapidly drying out again; nearly 20% of Minnesota is in moderate drought. I'm cheering on potential showers and T-storms late Saturday into Sunday, while trying not to get my hopes too high.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Hot, hazy sunshine. Winds: SE 10-15. High 91.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SE 10-15. Low: 69.

WEDNESDAY: Steamy sun, feels like July. Winds: SE 8-13. High: 92.

THURSDAY: Sticky sun, feels like upper 90s. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High 91.

FRIDAY: Murky sun, T-storms far north. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High 92.

SATURDAY: Steamy sun, late T-storms? Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 72. High: 91.

SUNDAY: More numerous showers, T-storms. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 83.

MONDAY: Passing shower, turning cooler. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up. 66. High: 78.

This Day in Weather History

June 20th

1992: Abnormally cold conditions occur across the north. Temperatures drop to 26 at Embarrass, MN and Hayward, WI, but the cold spot is 24 at Brimson, MN.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 20th

Average High: 80F (Record: 101F set in 2022)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 41F set in 1992)

Record Rainfall: 1.92" set in 1927

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 20th

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 9:02pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +14 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 50 minutes

Moon Phase for June 19th at Midnight

3.1 Days Since New Moon

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will return to well above average levels across much the of Central US and especially across the Southern US, where record heat will be possible through early next week. Meanwhile, the West Coast will be cooler than average with temps only warming into the 50s and 60s for some.

National Weather Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will still be unsettled across the Southeastern US, where strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. There will also be a little rain and possibly a wintry mix across the northern Rockies.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday shows unsettled weather continuing across the Southeastern US with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and large hail along with locally heavy rainfall. There will also be some t-showers in the Pacific Northwest with a wintry mix in the high elevations.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation continuing across the Southeastern US with localized flooding possible. We'll also see some heavier rains across the Midwest and Highs Plains later this week.

Climate Stories

"In rural Alaska, a long televised weather show will stop airing this month"

"In much of Alaska, where internet service is slow or missing, and brutal weather can frequently be life-threatening, a plan to disband a long-televised daily weather report is causing anguish and concerns about access to critical information. "Oh no! I hope they don't," said Chariton Epchook of the village of Kwethluk along the state's southwest coast. "Checking the weather daily is very important for planning purposes when we're out trying to live off the land and water." Epchook is among many thousands of rural Alaskans who live in areas with almost no roads, and whose livelihoods depend on fishing, hunting sea mammals, including whales and planting and harvesting berries. Residents often travel hours to reach fishing areas or "berry camps" and typically use open, flat-bottomed boats to do so by river. To reach medical services in larger towns, shop for supplies or even to get to some schools, many families rely on small airplanes. Excessive winds can swamp both types of transportation. Unexpected warming endangers boats and snowmobiles traveling on frozen rivers."

"How to protect container plants from hot weather – 5 ways to help patio displays survive a heatwave"

"Too much sunshine can take its toll on container gardens. They're already at a disadvantage – potted plants tend to get hotter and dry out quicker than those planted in the cool ground. The results can be scorched leaves, wilt, and even death if the roots get too dry – none of which are ideal for a summer patio display. However, don't let hot weather deter you from planting up some pretty pots. By protecting your plants from a heatwave, you can enjoy a thriving container garden that enhances your outdoor living space. The first step when creating a heat-proof container display is choosing suitable plants. While some will quickly flop, scorch, or shrivel when exposed to soaring temperatures, there is a wide range of tougher, drought-tolerant options. Coastal plants are often a good bet, as are those suitable for dry gardens. Many silver-leaved plants that hail from hotter climates are also drought-resistant (think lavender and Santolina chamaecyparissus, for instance)."

"Here are the 15 most destructive hurricanes in U.S. history"

The new hurricane season is underway, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasting as many as nine storms this year, including one to four major hurricanes. Climate change is making matters worse, resulting in heavier rainfall and stronger winds. Most recently, Hurricane Ian, the Category 5 tempest that ripped through southwest Florida last year with 150 mph winds, killed 150 people and caused tens of billions of dollars in property damage. Here are some of the most destructive and deadly hurricanes ever to touch U.S. soil.

"Why recent water temperatures in the North Atlantic have scientists buzzing"

"It's been well documented that ocean temperatures have been on the rise across the globe for the past few decades. However what's happening with the warming waters in the North Atlantic over the past few weeks has the science community buzzing. Temperatures in the North Atlantic are warming at new record levels this spring, based on data compiled by NOAA satellites and produced by the University of Maine. In early June, sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic were as warm as 0.5 degrees above the previous record and more than one degree above the 1982-2011 average."

