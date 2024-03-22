I come bearing good weather news. For a change. Minnesota is sliding into a wetter pattern with a conga line of three more storms lined up between Saturday night and Easter Sunday. With any luck our persistent drought will ease as we sail into spring.

In other news, a long-lasting storm will impact the region into Tuesday, with snow, freezing rain and rain, in that order.

Western Minnesota will probably see all snow, with well over a foot. From the Twin Cities metro to Mankato, Rochester and Eau Claire, warmer air tangled up in the storm should change snow over to rain by Monday, keeping snow totals down a bit in the Twin Cities. But 5 to 10 inches of heavy, wet, cement-like snow may pile up Sunday and Sunday night. Only the brave and foolish will be on the roads Sunday, arguably our worst travel day of the winter season, conveniently coming in spring. NOAA's models have a colder, snowier solution with over 12 inches. Possible, but I'm leaning toward lower amounts at MSP. Get your errands done today.

ECMWF hints at 50F by Easter.