One more try: I did not invent Doppler radar. A previous company, EarthWatch, used Doppler to create a 3-D videogame-like simulation for TV weather graphics in the 1990s. In truth I'd love to put up a big golf-ball radar dome on my roof, but my wife (and neighbors) might resist such efforts.

NOAA has a national network of 160 Dopplers that anyone can tap into, with updates every couple of minutes. Doppler, along with volunteer Skywarn weather spotters and improved NOAA warnings, has saved countless lives in recent decades.

A portable NOAA NSSL Doppler on a flatbed truck measured winds of 224 mph during last Friday's giant wedge tornado near Harlan, Iowa.

After last night's atmospheric tantrum, skies overhead simmer down Wednesday with enough sun for 60s. The next storm dumps another half-inch to an inch of rain on Thursday. So long, drought. Showers Saturday give way to a sunny 70-degree Sunday.

P.S.: A different company put Doppler on flip-phones in 2001. "Doppler in your pocket." That will suffice, for now.